2 families displaced, 4 dogs rescued after Phoenix condo fire

Phoenix firefighters were able to put out a condo fire late Sunday night but two families will be displaced.

According to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department, a fire started near the laundry room of a multi-residential condominium near 69th and Clarendon avenues sometime after 10:30 p.m.

The fire extended from the laundry room into the kitchen and dining area.

Van Hook said firefighters made early efforts to ensure the fire wasn’t traveling horizontally in the attic as the involved unit was one of six under a common roof.

Luckily, the occupants of the initial unit were not home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were also able to rescue four dogs in the unit before the fire spread.

A total of four people will be displaced from two units due to fire and water damage from the fire attack.

No firefighters were injured and a fire investigator is at the scene determining the cause of the fire.

