As Seen on GMAZ: Sunday, February 25, 2018

Dr. Art Mollen

Dr. Mollen's Practice is located at 16100 N. 71st St in Scottsdale. For more information call 480-656-0016 or log onto www.drartmollen.com.

Sunday's Sweetheart

If you'd like to add Sunday's Sweetheart or any other pet to your family, contact The Arizona Humane Society at (602) 997-7585. For more information about AHS events and programs, visit www.azhumane.org.

Local Work

We get a rundown on the Valley's hottest jobs from Ryan Naylor with www.localwork.com.



Wally's Weekly Car Review

For more on Wally Cahill: www.azmotorsportsmania.tv or on Facebook at Wally's Weekly Car Reviews or on twitter @CahillWally



Debbie Hernandez with Home Depot

@DIYDEBBIE

Paige Poppe Art,

Website: PaigePoppe.com

- Phoenix Flea:

March 3rd from 10am to 5pm, $5 cash entry at the door at Heritage Square in Downtown Phoenix, 150 vendors

Instagram account: @PaigePoppe

Facebook account: Facebook.com/PaigePoppeArt

Twitter account: @PaigePoppe

YouTube account: YouTube.com/c/PaigePoppeArt

Preferred Travel Services

602-603-9300

www.preferredtravelservices.com

River Cruise Event

Total Wine and More

16th St. and Camelback Rd.

March 21, 2018 - call or e-mail for more information

Space is limited!

Woody’s Macayo

3815 N Central Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-264-6141 www.macayo.com

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.