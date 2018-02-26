Daniel Sedin scores twice, Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1

Daniel Sedin scores twice, Canucks beat Coyotes 3-1Posted: Updated:
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Applebee’s is closing another 60 to 80 restaurants
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert
Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.More >
12 inmates, 1 staff member hurt after prison 'disturbance' in Eloy
All 13 people who were taken to the hospital had injuries that weren't considered life-threateningMore >
Man shot in Phoenix
Police said the victim was shot in the leg and didn't suffer serious injuries.More >
Garage fire in Phoenix displaces 9 people
Firefighters said they prevented the flames from the garage fire from spreading into the interior of the house.More >
2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix
Firefighters had to rescue a man after a car crash in Phoenix.More >
Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Caught on camera: Robbers hit a Subway, leave with subs & cash drawer
Police are asking for the public's help solving a Subway robbery that was caught on camera.More >
