Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers

Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomersPosted: Updated:
PD: 1 dead, 2 others hurt following shooting outside Phoenix adult club
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside of a south Phoenix adult entertainment club.More >
Horse-drawn stagecoach crashes into cars at Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo
Two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo when the horse-drawn stagecoach hit several vehicles.More >
Maricopa Mugs: February Arrest Photos Volume 4
Click to see dozens of mug shots of people arrested in Maricopa County this week.More >
Applebee’s is closing another 60 to 80 restaurants
It’s unclear which locations will be closing.More >
Florida shooting first responders describe moment they entered school
As more details emerge on the Florida high school massacre that left 17 people dead, some of the first officers who rushed to the scene are sharing their accounts of the moment they first arrived.More >
Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix accident
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon, Phoenix police said.More >
ASU police ID former student who made threat against Sun Devil athletics
ASU police have arrested a former student for allegedly making threats against Sun Devil athletics.
"Robbie" Edward Robinson, 20, was arrested in connection with the threatMore >
Caught on camera: Robbers hit a Subway, leave with subs & cash drawer
John & Cindy McCain enjoy visit from Larry Fitzgerald
Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy enjoyed some downtime with a special friend this weekend.More >
Man falls 500 feet to his death rescuing dog from cliff
Long after the fatal fall, the man’s dog continued pacing and barking on a perch, as is if to sense something was wrong.More >
Sean Miller, University of Arizona release statements in wake of scandal
Sean Miller says he will be vindicated from these latest allegations.More >
LiAna Enriquez is a native of Arizona. She attended Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe, Arizona.
Click to learn more about LiAna.
She then went on to Arizona State University. She graduated summa cum laude from the University’s prestigious, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism with a degree in Journalism/Mass Communications with an emphasis in broadcasting.
LiAna started her news career with KTVK-TV as an intern. She loved it so much she never left! She has been with the station for fourteen years. Currently, she is the consumer investigative producer for Arizona’s top rated consumer segment, 3 On Your Side and is also a general assignment reporter. LiAna also reported for the station’s top rated high school sports show, ‘The Varsity Zone’ for five years.
In her free time LiAna enjoys cooking, watching movies, quading, and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do, is to hang out with her husband and beautiful daughters. She is a softball mom. She loves the beach and waterfalls! Her favorite team is the Arizona Cardinals and of course, the Sun Devils.
Life motto: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:13)
If you have a story idea for LiAna, Send her an email .
Legal battle over Paradise Valley home that housed alpacas
The house was leased out to a woman who, according to the actual owner of the home, was only allowed to have a couple of cats, not a farm of alpacas.More >
Mesa pet owner distraught after dog vanished from groomers
A Mesa pet owner says her dog vanished while at the groomers and company doesn't have answers as to how it happened.More >
Man shot in Phoenix
Police said the victim was shot in the leg and didn't suffer serious injuries.More >
The opioid crisis | This March on 3TV & CBS 5
All this March, Arizona's Family takes a raw look at the opioid crisis: The addicts, the devastated and the controversial ways some are trying to help. It doesn't discriminate whom and when it kills. Watch for this original content on the crisis that is impacting Arizona and the nation -- all this March on 3TV and CBS 5. [Opioid crisis in Arizona]More >
VIDEO: Stagecoach crashes into cars at Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo
Two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo when a horse-drawn stagecoach hit several vehicles.More >
VIDEO: 1 dead in shooting outside Phoenix adult club
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two people injured Saturday night outside a Phoenix adult club. Full story: http://bit.ly/2FuerqqMore >
Man falls from cliff, dies trying to rescue his dog
A 67-year-old California man fell off a 500-foot cliff while trying to rescue his dog, authorities said. (Source: KPIX via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Former ASU student arrested for making threat
ASU police have arrested a former student for allegedly making threats against Sun Devil athletics.More >
VIDEO: Suspects caught on camera robbing Subway store
VIDEO: Expect big weather changes on Tuesday for Phoenix
