Garage fire in Phoenix displaces 9 people

9 people were displaced due to a garage fire in Phoenix. (Source: Phoenix Fire Department)

Nine people have to stay somewhere else after a fire ripped through their garage.

It happened near 35th Avenue and Oregon Avenue, which is north of Camelback Road, on Sunday night.

Firefighters said they prevented the flames from the garage fire from spreading into the interior of the house.

But there was enough damaged to displace three adults and six children.

The Red Cross is working with them for temporary housing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.