2 men hospitalized after crash in Phoenix

One of the victims had to be rescued from the damaged car. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two men were hospitalized after a crash in southwest Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Firefighters had to rescue a man after a car crash in Phoenix.

It happened at Lower Buckeye Road and 27th Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters said they had to pull one of the victims to safety. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The second patient was in serious but stable when taken to the hospital.

It's unclear what led up to the crash.

