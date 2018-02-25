Man shot in Phoenix

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police are looking for the person who shot a man in Phoenix.

It happened near 28th Street and Oak Street, which is south of Thomas Road around 7 p.m.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg and didn't suffer serious injuries.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but police said it was drug-related.

Officers are searching the area for the suspect or suspects.

