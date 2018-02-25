Man displaced after attic fire in Phoenix

The damage was so bad a man has to stay somewhere else. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix firefighters say they have stopped a fast-moving attic fire at a single-story house near Seventh Street and Broadway Road on Sunday.

The owner of the home called 911 shortly after he smelled smoke in his bedroom closet and was out of his home before help arrived.

“When our crews got here they found a brown, almost mustard-colored smoke coming out of the gable and vents out of the eaves, indicating that the fire did seem to be concentrated in the attic,” said Capt. Jake Van Hook of Phoenix Fire Department.

While crews were able to stop the fire from spreading, the attic and roof were damaged enough to displace the man living there.

“We do have our crisis response unit en route to help him and make sure he has a place to stay tonight,” Van Hook said.

The fire is currently under investigation and no firefighters were injured during the incident.

