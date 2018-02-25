Police investigating online threat against elementary school in Gilbert

Police are trying to find the person responsible for an online threat made toward an elementary school in Gilbert.

According to Sgt. Darrell Krueger with the Gilbert Police Department, somebody posted a message online threatening San Tan Elementary School.

Officers are still trying to gather evidence into who posted the message.

Classes will be held as scheduled, the principal said.

The department isn't anticipating an issue at school but more officers will be on campus as the investigation continues, Krueger said.

"We take these investigations very seriously and we intend to locate and charge this individual for any criminal acts we uncover during our investigation," Krueger said in a statement.

Parents, faculty and students should contact police if they notice anything suspicious at school or if they have information about who posted the threat. The department's phone number is 480-503-6500.

The threat is just the latest in a string of unrelated school threats in Arizona in the last week or so.

A 14-year-old threatened to shoot up Cactus Middle School in Casa Grande, according to police. Officers learned of the threat on Wednesday.

Saint Mary's Catholic High School in Phoenix canceled classes for last Thursday after learning of a threat that was made against one of the students.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old Coronado High School student was arrested for making a threat on social media, according to police.

A high school in Phoenix and a high school in Tempe both had increased police presence on Tuesday due to rumored threats.

There have also been gun-related incidents that have some wondering if metal detectors are needed at public schools.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.