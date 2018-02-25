12 inmates, 1 staff member hurt after prison riot in Eloy

Twelve inmates and one prison staff member were taken to the hospital after a riot at a prison in Eloy.

It started just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday due to "an inmate-on-inmate disturbance" at Red Rock Correction Center, according to CoreCivic, the company that operates and manages the prison.

All 13 people who were taken to the hospital had injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, the company said. The staff member was treated and released from the hospital already.

All inmates and staff have been accounted for and the facility has been secured, CoreCivic said.

"Facility management, Arizona Department of Corrections staff and local law enforcement are reviewing and investigating the incident, and conducting welfare checks on all offenders housed at the facility," Jonathan Burns, director of public affairs for CoreCivic, said in a statement.

Eloy police said they were there to support prison staff and Eloy fire paramedics as they help those who were hurt.

Burns said CoreCivic is working with the DOC and law enforcement, who are investigating the incident.

People who have friends/family incarcerated at CCA Red Rock are directed to call CCA Red Rock at (520) 464-3899.

