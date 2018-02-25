Phoenix PD: Suspect uses sawed-off shotgun to steal money, milk from convenience store

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint, stealing cash from the register and a gallon of milk.

According to Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Phoenix PD, the suspect entered the Kwik Corner store near Seventh and Roosevelt streets on Feb. 3 at about 1:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect had a sawed-off shotgun type weapon under his jacket for several minutes before the robbery. The suspect approached the clerk and put a gallon of milk on the counter.

He then threatened the clerk with the weapon while demanding money, Rothschild said. The clerk complied and the suspect left the store with the cash and the milk.

The suspect was last seen on foot eastbound on Portland Street according to Phoenix police.

Police say he is described as a Hispanic male, about 23 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

