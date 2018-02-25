Arizona professor with dropped charges not allowed on campus

A University of Arizona pharmacy professor who saw his rape charges against him dropped still is not being allowed on campus.

School spokesman Chris Sigurdson told the Arizona Daily Star last week that Jesse Lyle Bootman's "presence on campus would be disruptive" and he remains on paid leave from his $253,000 a year professor's job.

The university has been paying Bootman to stay away since the fall of 2015, when he was charged on suspicion of drugging and raping an unconscious woman at his Foothills home.

Bootman pleaded not guilty and the charges were dropped last fall after the prosecutor cast doubt on the likelihood of obtaining a conviction.

Bootman's attorney Joshua Hamilton says the school has erred by keeping his client off campus because Bootman is innocent.

