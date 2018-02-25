Fun rides and food donations at Castles N Coasters in Phoenix

Crowds of people came out to donate food and have fun at Castles N Coasters' all day food drive Sunday. The food drive benefits St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance.

The food bank is currently running low on canned food, especially canned fruits and vegetables.

"We are really low on canned fruits and vegetables right now. Canned food is one of the hardest things for the food banks to get a hold of right now so large-scale drives like this really help us drive up our inventory," said Jerry Brown, director of public relations at St. Mary's Food Bank.

Everyone who brought 10 canned food items was able to get entry to all the rides at Castles N Coasters for just $10 instead of the regular $29.99 price.

St. Mary's Food Bank has done this event for the last two years and each year ends up being a success.

"Each of the last two years we've done this, we've collected over 40,000 pounds of food," Brown said.

If you missed out on the fun at Castles N Coasters but still want to donate, St. Mary's accepts food donations at their Phoenix and Surprise locations. The food bank is mainly collecting canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, canned meats like chicken and tuna and canned meals like chili, beans and pasta.

The food will be used to fill some of the 46,000 emergency food boxes that the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance distributes to the hungry each month.

