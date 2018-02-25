Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine in Tempe provides alternative healing to the public

The Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine (SCNM) and Pain Relief Center (PRC) offers a wide variety of natural, non-narcotic pain relief treatments.

These include traditional methods such as acupuncture, botanical medicine and cupping, as well as cutting edge treatments like cryotherapy and non-embryonic stem cell therapy.

SCNM physicians treat a broad spectrum of patients, from elite athletes looking for training and injury recovery, to elderly patients looking to manage pain resulting from aging. The physicians on staff make it a priority to get to know their patients’ exact needs and therefore spend more time with them during their visit than the average doctor.

With more patients than ever seeking non-narcotic methods to treat their pain, the SCNM Pain Relief Center provides plans for individuals of all budgets. General medical care is also offered at the SCNM Medical Center in the same location.

As a teaching facility, SCNM offers student shift appointments at a discounted price.

SCNM also has the largest natural Medicinary in Arizona, providing a wide variety of vitamins, nutritional supplements, books, herbs, homeopathic remedies, tinctures and other health products.

The Medicinary is open to the public, and is also convenient for SCNM patients who have been recommended a supplement by their doctor.

For more information on SCNM, visit www.patients.scnm.edu or call 480-422-1662.

