Tinkle helps Oregon St. snap skid, beat Arizona State 79-75

By KYLE ODEGARD

Associated Press

Tres Tinkle had 15 points, eight assists and eight rebounds as Oregon State held on to beat Arizona State 79-75 on Saturday night.

Drew Eubanks added 16 points and eight rebounds and Alfred Hollins had 14 points and a career-high six steals for the Beavers (14-14, 6-10 Pac-12), who broke a three-game losing skid.

Tra Holder had 23 points and Kodi Justice scored 12 for the Sun Devils (19-9, 7-9), who lost their third in a row.

Oregon State led by 15 points with fewer than nine minutes left, but Arizona State tied the game with just over a minute remaining. After several close losses on the season, the Beavers were able to make the plays down the stretch.

Oregon State shot 53 percent, compared to 43.6 percent for the Sun Devils, and the Beavers had 44 points in the paint.

Oregon State led 36-30 at the break.

The Beavers gradually pushed the margin in the second half, and an Alfred Hollins 3-pointer with 8:50 left gave Oregon State its biggest lead at 59-44.

Arizona State stormed back with a 10-1 run that included two putbacks from De'Quon Lake, however, and trailed 60-54 with six minutes left.

With 1:38 remaining, after a Beavers offensive foul, Holder went to the line and sank both free throws to trim the deficit to 75-72.

Oregon State missed on its next possession and a Holder 3-pointer tied the game with 1:03 left. Romello White fouled Eubanks on the low block with 36 seconds left and fouled out. Eubanks made both free throws to put Oregon State up 77-75.

After an Arizona State timeout, Justice missed a 3-pointer. Tinkle was fouled and missed both free throws, but Ethan Thompson grabbed the offensive rebound for Oregon State, was fouled and made both free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: Sun Devils' leading-scorer Holder, averaging 18.6 points, was held scoreless in a loss to Oregon on Saturday. . Arizona State won its first 12 games of the season, but only have one three-game winning streak since then.

Oregon State: Stephen Thompson Jr., who had 13 points in 39 minutes on Saturday, averaged 43 minutes for the previous four games, one of which went to overtime, and another that went to double overtime. Hollins returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after only playing five minutes and going scoreless due to a sprained ankle against Arizona State on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Arizona State hosts California on Thursday.

Oregon State plays at Washington on Thursday.