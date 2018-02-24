It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)

It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.

Sometimes it’s just not about the game but about the experience fans get at the stadium. So this week I got a sneak peek at the new food and beverages being offered at the Cubs Sloan Park.

On a very bright and sunny afternoon, Cubs fans will have plenty of places to sit, relax and tempt their taste buds. Besides all of the already-delicious Chicago favs the stadium offers, this year, they have added several new items to the menu at the Burger Prime Bar.

Here are some of the new offerings:

-Jim Beam Bourbon Dog

All-beef Vienna dog topped with hickory-smoked pulled pork, house-made Jim Beam bourbon-infused BBQ Sauce, freshly fried onion straws, served with chips

-Street Tacos

Freshly grilled tortillas, choice of Estrella Jalisco-marinated shredded beef barbacoa, or, smoked, pulled chicken, topped w/ jalapeno slaw, house-made pico de gallo, fresh crema

-Carvery Cart

Pineapple soy sauce marinated tri-tip, carved fresh to order, served on a Chicago-style hoagie w/ house made horseradish aioli.

-On Deck Nachos

Fresh tortilla chips smothered with cheddar cheese, topped with choice of chili, beef or chicken, finished off with house-made salsa, black olives, jalapenos & cilantro lime crema.

I tried the Jim Beam Bourbon Dog and the one-pound polish sausage dog (not listed above.)

I'm not gonna lie: they were both good and worth the $12 price tag.

The stadium also has a new Jim Beam Bourbon Bar, serving up three new signature cocktails, of course, all Jim Beam-based.

