It’s time to play ball! (and eat up!)
It's opening weekend of spring training in the Valley and the weather is a little chilly. But that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from heading to the games.More >
The best time to photograph Salt River wild horses
If you haven't checked out the beautiful Salt River horses, you are missing out! The beautiful wild horses can been seen at a few spots along the Salt and Verde Rivers. One great spot is Phon D Sutton Recreation Site. But when is the best time to see the wild horses and maybe take some pictures?More >
Is the sun getting cooler?
Is the sun getting cooler? That’s a question a lot of researchers are asking and much of the evidence indicates the sun will get at least 7 percent cooler by 2050.More >
5 Instagram accounts to follow for Arizona beauty
There are about 800 million Instagram accounts out there showing pictures of everything under the sun - and even beyond. But if you live in Arizona and the Valley of the Sun, here's a few Instagram accounts I think you may dig!More >
My coworker's lemons are huge
He has around 50 lemons on his tree and about 15 of them are jumbo sized.More >
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Turpin parents facing more charges in case of abused children
UA Wildcats basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.More >
ASU police ID former student who made threat against Sun Devil athletics
ASU police have arrested a former student for allegedly making threats against Sun Devil athletics.
ASU police have arrested a former student for allegedly making threats against Sun Devil athletics.
Horse-drawn stagecoach crashes into cars at Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo
Two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo when the horse-drawn stagecoach hit several vehicles.More >
Firefighter charged with lighting his children's hands on fire
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 23; Several Valley restaurants hit with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.More >
Police: Woman who rammed White House barrier had tried to get inside before
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >
Sheriff's deputy goes beyond job duties for near drowning call of 3-year-old
After only eight months on the job, and at only 22 years old, Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Christian Kaufman got an emergency call that changed his life.More >
Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.More >
Man falls 500 feet to his death rescuing dog from cliff
Long after the fatal fall, the man’s dog continued pacing and barking on a perch, as is if to sense something was wrong.More >
Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life
His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.More >
Horse-drawn stagecoach crashes into cars at Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo
Two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo when the horse-drawn stagecoach hit several vehicles.More >
ASU police ID former student who made threat against Sun Devil athletics
ASU police have arrested a former student for allegedly making threats against Sun Devil athletics.
ASU police have arrested a former student for allegedly making threats against Sun Devil athletics.
Cal Ripken baseball fundraiser and opening day in Scottsdale
It's one of the best times of the year, baseball season! But, it's not just about spring training.More >
Caught on camera: Robbers hit a Subway, leave with subs & cash drawer
Police are asking for the public's help solving a Subway robbery that was caught on camera.More >
VIDEO: Threat made against ASU athletics
A threat was made Friday against ASU athletics.More >
VIDEO: Valley restaurants face multiple health code violations
This week's Dirty Dining restaurants include Hot Pot & BBQ and The Crepe Club.More >
VIDEO: UA basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.More >
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
Hundreds of students at Desert Mountain High School staged a walkout in response to the deadly mass shooting in Florida last week.More >
Giant, wild boar searches for food near school in Hong Kong
VIDEO: Deputy goes beyond job duties for near drowning call of 3-year-old
After only eight months on the job, and at only 22 years old, Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Christian Kaufman got an emergency call that changed his life.More >
