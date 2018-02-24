Horse-drawn stagecoach crashes into cars at Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Superstition Fire and Medical Dept.) (Source: Superstition Fire and Medical Dept.)
(Source: Superstition Fire and Medical Dept.) (Source: Superstition Fire and Medical Dept.)
(Source: Superstition Fire and Medical Dept.) (Source: Superstition Fire and Medical Dept.)
GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Two people were critically injured at the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo when a horse-drawn stagecoach hit several vehicles.

The injured people were taken to a local hospital in serious condition by Superstition Fire and Medical ambulances.

The horses were walked from the scene to be evaluated by owners.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.