John & Cindy McCain enjoy visit from Larry Fitzgerald

Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy enjoyed some downtime with a special friend this weekend.

McCain tweeted out a photo with the couple and Arizona Cardinals star Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitz took time from the off-season to visit the Senator at his Valley home.

McCain's tweet read:

Cindy & I enjoyed a wonderful visit yesterday with our friend, @AZCardinals legend @LarryFitzgerald. We're grateful for your friendship & outstanding leadership on and off the field!

Senator McCain has been here in Arizona and staying out of the spotlight as he gets treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

