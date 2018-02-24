Caught on camera: Robbers hit a Subway, leave with subs & cash drawer

Police are asking for the public's help solving a Subway robbery that was caught on camera.

On January 28, two men wearing hoodies entered the Subway store at 34th Avenue and Thomas Road and proceeded to order some sandwiches.

But once it was time to pay, the suspects struck.

One man jumped over the counter, and grabbed the cash drawer, yanking the drawer out of the register.

The other guy grabbed the subs and ran, but came back to take the cash drawer.

The men took off, speeding away northbound in a white, 4-door, older model sedan.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Calls can be made anonymously and callers could get a cash reward.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.