Motorcyclist killed in Phoenix accident

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Thursday afternoon, Phoenix police said. According to Phoenix PD, the accident happened near 64th Street and McDowell Road at about 4 p.m.

Officers determined that the driver of the motorcycle, identified as 26-year-old Kristopher Koch, was traveling westbound on McDowell Road approaching the intersection and the adult female driver of the vehicle was eastbound on McDowell Road, attempting to turn left onto 64th Street.

Police say Koch struck the vehicle on the passenger side, causing the rider to be thrown from his motorcycle. Koch was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was not impaired and was not injured and stayed on scene.

