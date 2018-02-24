Fire crews battle first alarm house fire in Glendale

The Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria fire departments battled a first-alarm fire at home in Glendale Friday night.

According to Capt. Rob McDade with Phoenix Fire Department said the fire was dispatched just before 11 p.m. to a large home near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.

McDade said when crews arrived to the 7,000 square foot house they made an aggressive attack inside the house and conducted a search and rescue.

The roof started to collapse so the crews switched to a defensive position and were able to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation.

