MCACC celebrates the Year of the Dog

Dogs over 20 pounds will go home for just the licensing fee at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (Source: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control)

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is celebrating the Chinese New Year because this year is the Year of the Dog! MCACC is celebrating by waiving adoption fees on dogs over 20 pounds.

According to Jose Santiago with MCACC, dogs weighing over 20 pounds at both shelter locations will go home for just the license fee, which is $17.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

No additional adoption fees will apply and they will still receive their vaccinations and alteration surgery, Santiago said.

MCACC has two shelter locations in Phoenix and Mesa.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.