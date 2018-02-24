MCACC celebrates the Year of the Dog

MCACC celebrates the Year of the DogPosted: Updated:
Turpin parents facing more charges in case of abused children
UA Wildcats basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.
Firefighter charged with lighting his children's hands on fire
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.
ASU police ID former student who made threat against Sun Devil athletics
ASU police say someone made a threat against Sun Devil athletics Friday. Police say the person who reportedly made the threat was taken into custody at an off-campus location without issue around 8 p.m.
Dirty Dining Feb. 23; Several Valley restaurants hit with 4 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
Police: Woman who rammed White House barrier had tried to get inside before
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.
Police: Man killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard
Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.
Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life
His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.
Sheriff's deputy goes beyond job duties for near drowning call of 3-year-old
After only eight months on the job, and at only 22 years old, Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Christian Kaufman got an emergency call that changed his life.
Dad charged with murder in 'near decapitation' of 2-year-old son
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.
Pig owner banned from adopting animals after allegedly eating pet
The owner, who adopted the pig, allegedly ate the animal. They are no longer allowed to adopt animals through the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
MCACC celebrates the Year of the Dog
Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is celebrating the Chinese New Year because this year is the Year of the Dog! MCACC is celebrating by waiving adoption fees on dogs over 20 pounds.
Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hire
The Tempe Police Department introduced their newest K9 hire via Twitter on Tuesday.
Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapy
There are two new sheriffs in town. The Pima County Sheriff's Office recently introduced Luke and Leia to their department.
Designer dog houses auctioned off to benefit Arizona Animal Welfare League
Twelve design teams have created swanky pet palaces for the Design for Dogs event this Friday. The event is a silent auction and fundraiser for the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).
VIDEO: UA basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.
VIDEO: Valley restaurants face multiple health code violations
This week's Dirty Dining restaurants include Hot Pot & BBQ and The Crepe Club.
VIDEO: Deputy goes beyond job duties for near drowning call of 3-year-old
After only eight months on the job, and at only 22 years old, Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Christian Kaufman got an emergency call that changed his life.
Bundle up! An even colder morning awaits us Wednesday
Keep that jacket handy. Tomorrow morning will be even colder! Ian Schwartz has the forecast.
VIDEO: Threat made against ASU athletics
A threat was made Friday against ASU athletics.
Giant, wild boar searches for food near school in Hong Kong
Giant, wild boar searches for food near school in Hong Kong