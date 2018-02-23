Flagstaff residents happy to see half a dozen inches of fresh snow

Flagstaff and other areas in the high country saw several inches of snow Friday, with a winter weather advisory in place from the National Weather Service through 8 p.m.

“I love it! I was born and raised in Chicago so I’m used to the snow and I love being our in it,” said Bryan Sulzen.

“I lived in Phoenix and I wanted to get away from the 120-degree weather,” said NAU student Rebecca King.

Flagstaff saw at least six inches of snow Friday. The Flagstaff Unified School District even canceled afternoon activities.

[RELATED: Snow, ice on highways as system crosses northern Arizona]

“It looks a little dangerous, but we came out to enjoy the snow,” Nathan Hindi said. “It’s very rare sometimes.”

It’s been a mild winter in Flagstaff, with the fire department recently warning of a potentially challenging fire season ahead because of it. So the fresh powder was a welcome sight.

[RELATED: Flagstaff getting much-needed snow during rough winter season]

“That’s what’s so beautiful about Flagstaff,” Hindi said. “It brings in the snow and it’s that one place you can go to in Arizona and enjoy the snow.”

And with the weekend now upon us, many residents told us they can’t wait to get out and enjoy it.

“I don’t usually ski, but Snowbowl is only a few miles away so I have to try and learn,” said Sulzen.

“If we find a good sledding spot, we’ll be there,” Hindi said. “If not, I guess we’ll just walk around and jump in the snow.”

ADOT warns of slippery roads as these temperatures continue to drop throughout the night. They also have signs on the way to Flagstaff discouraging people parking along the road to play in the snow.

[RELATED: ADOT asks travelers to be safe as they drive through Flagstaff]?

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.