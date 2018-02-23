UA Wildcats basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports

A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.

FBI wiretaps intercepted a conversation between Sean Miller and an agent, apparently arranging a payment of $100,000 to high school star Deandre Ayton to ensure that the athlete would sign on to play for the Wildcats.

Ayton went to high school in Phoenix and did end up signing with the University of Arizona as a freshman. He is now the team’s leading scorer.

According to the ESPN report, Miller told Christian Dawkins, of the ASM Sports Agency, to deal directly with him when it came to the $100,000 payment to Ayton.

