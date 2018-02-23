ASU Police: Threat made against Sun Devil athletics

ASU police say someone made a threat against Sun Devil athletics Friday.

There were no details given on the threat except that it was "specific."

Police say the person who reportedly made the threat was taken into custody at an off-campus location without issue around 8 p.m.

The suspect is a 20-year-old male. He is a former ASU student but has not been enrolled in more than a year.

The threat had no impact on campus activities Friday.

Tempe police assisted ASU police in the investigation.

