UPDATE: 200+ dogs seized from Valley boarding facility recovering

Most of the 217 animals seized from Planet Petopia, a Phoenix boarding and grooming facility, are doing better according to Arizona Humane Society (AHS) officials.

Some are recovering from valley fever, tick fever, and ringworm.

Phoenix police along with AHS medical technicians took the first 52 animals, the ones in most critical condition, on Jan. 22. They took the remaining 165 last week.

However, Bretta Nelson, the public relations manager for the AHS, confirmed a total of five dogs rescued from Planet Petopia have died. Three were in such bad shape, they had to be euthanized and two died during blood transfusions.

Nelson added a total of nine animals have been adopted and seven animals have been reunited with their owners.

Ruthie Jesus, AHS field operations manager, got emotional when describing the dark and filthy scene she encountered during the first seizure.

“After that first night, it was very emotional. It was very tough for me,” said Jesus. “I think it’s probably one of the worst medical type situations I’ve ever seen where every single animal we were moving was in dire need of medical treatment and that certainly makes an impact.”

She’s surprised they're doing so well.

“I will admit that my expectations were not that high giving the condition they came in,” said Jesus. “I was not anticipating to see a lot after 12 days would be showing a significant difference. I was very happy to be wrong.”

She added their behavior has “certainly progressed.”

Remy is the perfect example. He was found timid, emaciated and covered in ticks. Now he’s wagging his tail, tick-free, and his sores are healing.

Right now, Harriet is the only dog up for adoption. She was found weighing 15 pounds and has doubled her body weight. She has medical issues which include jaw and teeth concerns, facial twitching for unknown reasons. Her adoption fee is waived since she may have ongoing medical costs. If you’re interested in adopting her, call AHS’ Alternative Placement Department at 602-997-7585 ext. 2156.

The 165 dogs seized last week are not available for adoption yet, because they still need medical treatment and are in protective custody of the court.

