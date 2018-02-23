ADOT asks travelers to be safe as they drive through Flagstaff

Have plans to go up north this weekend?

Make sure you’re allotting extra time for travel in winter conditions, and don’t park along highways.

The Arizona Department of Transportation has placed signs between mileposts 220 and 229 of US 120 northwest of Flagstaff, warning drivers not to park on shoulders unless it’s an emergency.

When parked on the side of the highway not only do you have the chance to be hit by another driver, but there’s also a possibility emergency vehicles and snowplows will need to use the shoulder.

The top 8 safety reminders for an enjoyable winter in Flagstaff:

Be prepared: Travel with cold weather necessities including plenty of gas in the tank, fully charged cell phone, supply of drinking water, flashlight and extra batteries. Be sure to pack blankets, scarves snacks and medication. Safety first: Slow down, only park in designated areas, don’t park along highways and allow for extra time due to road conditions or travel delays. Respect public and private property: Don’t block driveways, entrances or exits, use restrooms prior to arriving at snowplay area and play in approved designated areas as shown on the official snowplay map. Leave no trace: Be sure to take your trash and all snowplay items back to your vehicle for proper storage, recycling or trash. Have an alternative plan: Flagstaff offers numerous indoor and outdoor family-friendly activities. Stop by the Flagstaff Visitor Center for a customized itinerary Spend the night: Weather is unpredictable and conditions can quickly change. Err on the cautious side and plan to stay overnight. There are plenty of family and pet-friendly hotels in Flagstaff. Use the winter information hotline, webcam and winter recreation map (attached): 1-844-256-SNOW and download the free winter recreation map available at www.flagstaffarizona.org or the Flagstaff Visitor Center (One east Route 66). The Flagstaff Visitor Center is open Monday â€“ Saturday 8 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. â€“ 4 p.m. The winter information hotline at 1-844-256-SNOW, will be updated daily through the season as conditions change and provides detailed visitor information as winter recreation areas experience operational changes. The snowplay map is a product of a multi-agency collaboration between the City of Flagstaff, Coconino County, Arizona Department of Transportation, the Coconino National Forest, residents and more. Use the Flagstaff CVB webcam for views of what the weather in downtown Flagstaff is doing in real time, visit www.flagstaffarizona.org/webcam No parking on Highway 180 corridor. Citations and towing will be enforced for any vehicles stopping or parking on the roadway.

