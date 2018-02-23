ADOT asks travelers to be safe as they drive through Flagstaff

ADOT asks travelers to be safe as they drive through FlagstaffPosted: Updated:
Dad charged with murder in ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old son
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
Support dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland Wednesday night hurt a child.More >
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
CDC employee disappears after leaving work sick, police say
Atlanta police are asking the public to help find an employee at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, whose been missing for more than a week.More >
PD: Realtor pretended to 'show' houses for sale, stole jewelry from them instead
The 35-year-old would get the key from the lockbox at the house and then steal pieces of expensive jewelry from the master bedrooms, court documents said.More >
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
University serves Kool-Aid and watermelon water for Black History Month
The student said she was having a hard time believing this was being served at a university like NYU, which prides itself for being diverse and inclusive. She then told others about what was going on.More >
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
ASU Police: Threat made against Sun Devil athletics
ASU police say someone made a threat against Sun Devil athletics Friday. Police say the person who reportedly made the threat was taken into custody at an off-campus location without issue around 8 p.m.More >
Protecting your data from cyber criminals
There are a few simple steps you can take to protect your data.More >
Maricopa County Attorney not against arming teachers, suggests other safety priorities
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is not against the idea of arming teachers, but he says it should not be the go-to solution for preventing school shootings.More >
Sheriff's deputy goes beyond job duties for near drowning call of 3-year-old
After only eight months on the job, and at only 22 years old, Maricopa County Sheriff Deputy Christian Kaufman got an emergency call that changed his life.More >
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
Hundreds of students at Desert Mountain High School staged a walkout in response to the deadly mass shooting in Florida last week.More >
Chicago Police Supt. speaks on 2-year-old's stabbing death
(Source: WBBM via CNN)More >
VIDEO: War of words over racy text messages
Congressional District 8 candidate Steven Montenegro slammed an attorney's news conference over the racy text messages that were sent to him.More >
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
Police searching for missing CDC employee
Nearly a week has passed since Timothy Cunningham was last seen leaving his job at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.More >
