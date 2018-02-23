Dirty Dining Feb. 23; Several Valley restaurants hit with 4 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

YZ's Asian Hot Pot and BBQ
690 S. Mill Ave.
Tempe

4 violations
Among the violations:
"Ant and roach spray under sink"
"Fish balls not kept at proper temperature"

Papa Chevo's 
4302 E. Ray Rd.
Phoenix

4 violations
Among the violations:
"Raw beef stored above salsa"
"A bottle of bleach over dishes"

Circle K
4410 E. Ray Rd.
Phoenix

4 violations
Among the violations:
"Nacho cheese not kept hot enough"
"Employee dumping coffee in handwash sink"

The Crepe Club
2502 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix

4 violations
Among the violations:
"Cheese and sauces kept past discard date"
"Crepe batter sitting out"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Dean’s List- Perfect health inspection scores

The Grapevine
4013 N. Brown Ave.
Scottsdale
85251

5 & Diner
5220 N. 16th Street
Phoenix
85016

Tony’s Café
301 W. Main Street
Avondale
85323

Circle K
1002 N. 35th Ave.
Phoenix
85009

Cucina Tagliani
17045 N. 59th Ave.
Glendale|
85308

Nanjing
13606 Camino Del Sol
Sun City West
85375

    More >