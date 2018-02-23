Dirty Dining Feb. 23; Several Valley restaurants hit with 4 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

YZ's Asian Hot Pot and BBQ

690 S. Mill Ave.

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Ant and roach spray under sink"

"Fish balls not kept at proper temperature"

Papa Chevo's

4302 E. Ray Rd.

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw beef stored above salsa"

"A bottle of bleach over dishes"

Circle K

4410 E. Ray Rd.

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Nacho cheese not kept hot enough"

"Employee dumping coffee in handwash sink"

The Crepe Club

2502 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Cheese and sauces kept past discard date"

"Crepe batter sitting out"

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List- Perfect health inspection scores

The Grapevine

4013 N. Brown Ave.

Scottsdale

85251

5 & Diner

5220 N. 16th Street

Phoenix

85016

Tony’s Café

301 W. Main Street

Avondale

85323

Circle K

1002 N. 35th Ave.

Phoenix

85009

Cucina Tagliani

17045 N. 59th Ave.

Glendale|

85308

Nanjing

13606 Camino Del Sol

Sun City West

85375

