Neighbors in Phoenix Arcadia District hope to stop digital billboard

Brent Schlenker loves living in Phoenix's Arcadia District, but he's worried that the quiet charm of the community will go away, if a new digital billboard is allowed to go up around the corner.

"Having a Vegas-style, bright light, big-city billboard in a small community just doesn't have the right vibe," said Schlenker. "It feels like something that belongs on a highway or in downtown or central Phoenix."

The City of Phoenix has been asked to consider a proposal that would allow a billboard at Indian School Road and 42nd Street to become a digital LED multi-colored advertisement.

Opponents claim a digital billboard will be a major distraction to drivers along Indian School Road and could lead to more accidents.

They also worry it will lead to more digital billboards in the future.

Taylor Oursler works at Light RX, a body contour salon, located next to where the digital billboard would go up.

Oursler said that she understands neighbors' concerns, but thinks it might give local businesses a boost.

"I think it would be a good idea because Arcadia is growing, and I feel like this is a growing city," said Oursler. "I feel like it would add a new dimension to the city."

A hearing to address the digital billboard proposal will be held on March. 1.

