Arizona Rattlers on repeat quest!

In 2017, The Arizona Rattlers went fearlessly into the Indoor Football League. New league, new teams, no problem for Coach Kevin Guy's team, winning the championship over Sioux Falls.

In 2018, The team's mantra is "defend the trophy."

"We might be more talented this year. It's not where you begin, its how you finish. And we'll be in it at the end," said Coach Kevin Guy.

Ironically, The team opens the season this Sunday at the Snake pit against Sioux Falls. "You know, since we beat them last year, it's going to be a good challenge, being the first game and dropping the banner and things like that," said defensive back Arkeith Brown

"It will be great to have last year's championship game played at the Snake pit on opening day. I know Rattler Nation is excited for it," said Guy.

The Rattlers veteran defense has the skill and chemistry to be one of the best in the IFL.

"On defense, we return just about from last year's championship team, except for one player," said Guy.

Veteran defensive back Arkeith Brown returns, as well defensive linemen Chris McAllister, who posted ten sacks last year.

Who will start at quarterback remains a mystery.

Cody Sokol left in the off-season. So 2017 IFL Rookie of the Year, Verlon Reed Jr. and fellow newcomer Jeff Ziemba have made their cases to lead the squad to back-to-back titles.

"Great organization, got to play against them twice last year. So I got to see what these fans are about, what this organization is about. I'm just excited for the opportunity if my number gets called," said quarterback Verlon Reed Jr.

"Succeed and get that starting job and work my way up and get that championship. It's a good team out here and it would great to win it," said quarterback Jeff Ziemba.

"It’s going to come down to their whole body of work throughout training camp. But we got to see the matchups we wanted to see today," said Coach Guy.

Guy is keeping his cards close to his vest on this one. He said he will not announce a starter until an hour before kick-off.

Whoever starts at quarterback will be prepared, because Guy won't have it any other way. In his tenth season with the franchise, Guy has helped build the Arizona Rattlers into a dominant franchise.

He is 15 wins away from having 200 all-time. He joked about getting it this year.

One thing is for certain, Guy and the Rattlers have the skill and will to win their sixth championship.

