Southern Avenue closure on track to reopen next month

The Southern Avenue traffic interchange for the South Mountain freeway between 61st Avenue and 64th Place in Laveen is set to reopen next month.

The closure that began Nov. 27, 2017, has allowed crews to move 450,000 cubic yards of earth and keep the South Mountain Freeway project on track to open late 2019.

Not only have the crews completed extensive earthwork, but they have also installed underground utilities and drainage structures as well as columns that will support a 125-foot-long bridge. Today, they have started paving the eastbound lanes that motorists in both directions will share until the westbound lanes are finished at a later date.

When the northern half of the interchange is complete, the westbound lanes will be paved to complete the widening of Southern Avenue which will include one lane in each direction with dedicated left- and right-turn lanes.

A full closure won’t be necessary for this phase of work, though occasional overnight closures will be necessary to place bridge girders and pour the bridge deck.

After the Southern Avenue closure is over, additional work will include paving the ramps and mainline freeway, installing signage, finishing construction of the Southern Avenue bridge completing final striping and adding landscaping.

For more information on the South Mountain Freeway, visit SouthMountainFreeway.com.

