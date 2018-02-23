Snow, ice on highways as system crosses northern Arizona

Authorities report snow and icy conditions on northern Arizona highways as a storm system sweeps across the region.

The National Weather Service says a cold front is causing snow showers and that snow levels will reach down to valley floors.

The state Department of Transportation said Friday that snow has closed Interstate 40 eastbound at Ash Fork. Motorists must detour to State Route 89 southbound. No time was given for its reopening.

A winter weather advisory issued for the Flagstaff area says new snowfall between 3 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday in Flagstaff and Williams may reach up to 4 inches (10 centimeters).

ADOT advised travelers headed to the Grand Canyon to allow plenty of extra travel time because of snow and limited visibility.

Use caution on I-17 today, especially heading uphill. If you're driving to Flagstaff, allow for lots of extra travel time. https://t.co/OnLzGviEGT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2018

Mark Trennepohl, ADOT’s statewide road weather manager, explains the tough conditions on I-40 at Williams. #azwx pic.twitter.com/SxQJUpN1Zr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2018

I-40 at the top of Ash Fork hill, near where heavy snowfall has forced the closure of eastbound lanes at Ash Fork. The closure is from mileposts 146-154, with no estimated time to reopen. #azwx pic.twitter.com/qQT1525jTr — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2018

We're seeing very slow traffic in parts of northern Arizona as a result of heavy snowfall, ice and limited visibility. These conditions have closed I-40 eastbound at Ash Fork, with a detour onto SR 89 southbound. #azwx pic.twitter.com/KAugM8ri8I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.