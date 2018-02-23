Protecting your data from cyber criminals

Nowadays, there seem to be more and instances of cyber criminals and data breaches making the news.

So, here's how you can protect yourself.

If you want to prevent someone from accessing your private information, Consumer Reports says you can't be complacent.

First, request a copy of your credit report. Remember, you're entitled to a free copy every year.

And, make sure you get it from www.annualcreditreport.com. It's the only website jointly operated by all three major credit bureaus.

When you get your copy, make sure you carefully review it to make sure everything is accurate.

If someone stole your identity and opened an account, it will be in this report.

Next, consider implementing a security freeze with all three credit bureaus.

A security freeze blocks anyone from opening up a new account or gaining access to your credit file.

If you're applying for legitimate credit, however, you will have to lift the freeze temporarily using a pin number.

Also, activate a two-factor authentication on your accounts, email account and all your mobile banking accounts.

That will make it harder for a cybercrook to gain access to your information.

And finally, make sure you monitor your bank accounts as often as possible... daily if you can.

That way you can catch any fraudulent activity.

