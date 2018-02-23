Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hire

Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hirePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Support dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
Support dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland Wednesday night hurt a child.More >
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland Wednesday night hurt a child.More >
Dad charged with murder in ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old son
Dad charged with murder in ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old son
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
PD: Realtor pretended to 'show' houses for sale, stole jewelry from them instead
PD: Realtor pretended to 'show' houses for sale, stole jewelry from them instead
The 35-year-old would get the key from the lockbox at the house and then steal pieces of expensive jewelry from the master bedrooms, court documents said.More >
The 35-year-old would get the key from the lockbox at the house and then steal pieces of expensive jewelry from the master bedrooms, court documents said.More >
University serves Kool-Aid and watermelon water for Black History Month
University serves Kool-Aid and watermelon water for Black History Month
The student said she was having a hard time believing this was being served at a university like NYU, which prides itself for being diverse and inclusive. She then told others about what was going on.More >
The student said she was having a hard time believing this was being served at a university like NYU, which prides itself for being diverse and inclusive. She then told others about what was going on.More >
CDC employee disappears after leaving work sick, police say
CDC employee disappears after leaving work sick, police say
Atlanta police are asking the public to help find an employee at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, whose been missing for more than a week.More >
Atlanta police are asking the public to help find an employee at the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, whose been missing for more than a week.More >
PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital
PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Critter Corner: Animal NewsMore>>
-
Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hire
Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hire
The Tempe Police Department introduced their newest K9 hire via Twitter on Tuesday.More >
The Tempe Police Department introduced their newest K9 hire via Twitter on Tuesday.More >
Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapy
Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapy
There are two new sheriffs in town. The Pima County Sheriff's Office recently introduced Luke and Leia to their department.More >
There are two new sheriffs in town. The Pima County Sheriff's Office recently introduced Luke and Leia to their department.More >
Designer dog houses auctioned off to benefit Arizona Animal Welfare League
Designer dog houses auctioned off to benefit Arizona Animal Welfare League
Twelve design teams have created swanky pet palaces for the Design for Dogs event this Friday. The event is a silent auction and fundraiser for the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).More >
Twelve design teams have created swanky pet palaces for the Design for Dogs event this Friday. The event is a silent auction and fundraiser for the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).More >
20th annual Compassion with Fashion Show benefits the Arizona Humane Society
20th annual Compassion with Fashion Show benefits the Arizona Humane Society
Rescues animals are hitting the runway at the 20th annual "Compassion With Fashion XX," benefitting the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).More >
Rescues animals are hitting the runway at the 20th annual "Compassion With Fashion XX," benefitting the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
Hundreds of students at Desert Mountain High School staged a walkout in response to the deadly mass shooting in Florida last week.More >
Chicago Police Supt. speaks on 2-year-old's stabbing death
Chicago Police Supt. speaks on 2-year-old's stabbing death
(Source: WBBM via CNN)More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Chilly with slight chance of rain in Phoenix Friday morning
VIDEO FORECAST: Chilly with slight chance of rain in Phoenix Friday morning
Phoenix will start out chilly with a slight chance of rain Friday morning.More >
Phoenix will start out chilly with a slight chance of rain Friday morning.More >
VIDEO: War of words over racy text messages
VIDEO: War of words over racy text messages
Congressional District 8 candidate Steven Montenegro slammed an attorney's news conference over the racy text messages that were sent to him.More >
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >