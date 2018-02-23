Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hire

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Tempe PD's newest K9 hire, Chance, smiles as he starts his new job. (Source: Cmdr. Michael Pooley of Tempe Police Department via Twitter) Tempe PD's newest K9 hire, Chance, smiles as he starts his new job. (Source: Cmdr. Michael Pooley of Tempe Police Department via Twitter)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

The Tempe Police Department introduced their newest K9 hire via Twitter on Tuesday. 

Chance is a German shepherd and is reported to be a good boy.

Tempe PD said Chance is trained so well that he even smiled for his photo.

He looks excited to start his work with Tempe PD. Good boy, Chance!

