Meet Chance, Tempe PD's newest K9 hire

Tempe PD's newest K9 hire, Chance, smiles as he starts his new job. (Source: Cmdr. Michael Pooley of Tempe Police Department via Twitter)

The Tempe Police Department introduced their newest K9 hire via Twitter on Tuesday.

Chance is a German shepherd and is reported to be a good boy.

Tempe PD said Chance is trained so well that he even smiled for his photo.

He looks excited to start his work with Tempe PD. Good boy, Chance!

Our newest @TempePolice K9, Chance, stopped by to say hello. So well trained he even smiled for the photo. pic.twitter.com/4oW3ncYU1J — Michael Pooley (@CmdrMikePooley) February 20, 2018

