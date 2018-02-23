Courtesy of Chef Christopher Collins, Chef/Owner, Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar

Green Goddess Dressing

INGREDIENTS

½ cup white wine vinegar

½ cup lemon juice

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup yellow mustard

1 egg yolk

½ tsp black pepper

1 tsp kosher salt

2 cups evo oil

1 tbsp tarragon, rough chopped

1 tbsp chives, rough chopped

1 tbsp parsley, rough chop

DIRECTIONS

1.Place first 10 ingredients into Vita Mix blender; blend on setting 3

2.Increase speed to 8, slowly stream in oil

3.After all the oil is added and emulsified, increase speed to highest setting for 10 seconds

4.Turn machine off and add herbs, run on low speed until herbs and rough chopped



Nicoise Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp shallots, chopped

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

20 g anchovies

1 tbs granulated white sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

pinch black pepper

1 cup blended oil

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp fresh thyme, minced

DIRECTIONS

1. Add all ingredients except oils and thyme to blender; blend on medium until ingredients are homogenous

2. Slowly stream in oil until completely emulsified; pour into container and stir in thyme

FOR SERVICE

1. See recipe for Nicoise + Tuna Salad



Tuna Nicoise Salad

INGREDIENTS

3 oz Roasted Potatoes 1” x 1”

2 oz blanched green beans 1 ½”

1 oz Kalamata olives, quartered

6 cherry tomato halves

1 loose cup arugula

1 loose cup baby kale

1 oz + 1 tbsp oz Nicoise Vin

1 9 Minute Egg

1 tbsp basil, chopped

1 4 oz tuna seared tuna

DIRECTIONS

1. Toss all ingredients except for tuna and basil in a small bowl with Nicoise Vin. Plate on a large bowl at 12 o’clock.

2. Cut seared tuna into 6 slices and fan out between 8 and 4 o’clock. Drizzle remaining 1 tbsp of Green Goddess over tuna

FOR SERVICE

1. Garnish with Maldon Sea Salt and fresh black pepper over salad and tuna