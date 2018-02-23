Torey Lovullo talks Diamondbacks baseball for 2018

What a season for your Arizona Diamondbacks, making post season and completely turning around their win/loss

record from the year before. So this year expectations are high.

And leading the way, manager Torey Lovullo in his 2nd year after winning National League Manager of the year.

He certainly doesn't have a crystal ball, but he can promise fans one thing. Lovullo says the team will do any and everything in its power to work hard and get to the post season and of course he's hoping the team will win the last game of the season and pop the champagne!

Torey also said when he's by himself in the car or going to sleep at night thinking about the team, he truly believes the Diamondbacks are going to be a good team this year.

Of course, fans learned to never give up on the d-backs last season because of all the exciting come from behind wins.

This year, Torey's hoping for more of that excitement but says it all begins with great pitching. He says pitching is always crucial and feels it will be a strong part of the team again this year and he knows the offense with the hitting power of Paul Goldschmidt will follow.

So what about making it to the World Series and winning it all just like 2001? Of course that's always the dream, and Lovullo says he has a lot of hope that will happen this year.

