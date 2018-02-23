Spring Break Deals for Every Member of the Family

By: Alicia Markham, Alicia’s Deals, www.DealsinAZ.com

If you're still trying to figure out what to do to make this the best spring break yet, I have a few ideas that will save you some dough!

We all want our pets to have a nice time when we're on vacation and I found a great deal at a highly rated new pet hotel. You can head to dealsinaz.com to get three nights of boarding at the Fur Babies Resort and Spa in Scottsdale for $89. a $165 value. I also have a deal on a bath and brush for as low as $19! The reviews of the place are fantastic, they say they'll treat your dog like their own!

If you're thinking about doing Southern California this spring break, I found a great deal at the Great Wolf Lodge Anaheim. I found a two night stay on select March dates for as low as $129 a night, usually $300 a night! The place gets great reviews and has a huge indoor waterpark the whole family will love. This is the same resort that is breaking ground in Scottsdale, and the reviews of the place are wonderful.

Don't forget to pre order your discount tickets to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood, Knotts Berry Farm, and lots of other fun places through my site. An amusement park that won't totally break the Knott's Berry Farm and right now I have tickets through my site to get adults or kids in for a day for $45 each, usually $79 for adults. These tickets are good through March 16th so if you have an early spring break, you can enjoy a great time with the family for a whole lot less! I have an exclusive relationship with the Better Business Bureau A+ rated travel agency ARES that lets me pass on the very biggest discounts available anywhere to my readers. I have never had a single reader have an issue with their tickets, and the savings are significant!!!! I use the discounts myself!

Finally, if you want to stay in town, enjoy our beautiful weather, and do something really memorable, head over here to get a full day 10 person 20 foot pontoon boat rental at Bartlett Lake for as low as $281, usually $400. Get a group together and have a magical day on the water!

Enjoy!