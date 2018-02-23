Friday, February 23, 2018

Friday, February 23, 2018Posted:
Alicia’s Deals- Spring Break Deals for Your Whole Family including pets!
See all of Alicia’s Deals at www.dealsinaz.com or check out facebook.com/aliciasdeals and Twitter @aliciasdeals.
Chef Christopher Collins-Seared Ahi Tuna Nicoise
To learn more about Twisted Grove Parlor and Bar, visit www.twistedgrove.com
Fountain Hills—Fountain Hills Great Fair
For more information, visit www.fountainhillschamber.com/the-great-fair.
Scottsdale Fashion Week
For information and to purchase tickets to Scottsdale Fashion Week, visit ScottsdaleFashionWeek.com.
Scottsdale Public Art—Canal Convergence
For more information, visit www.scottsdalepublicart.org or www.canalconvergence.com
PHX Vegan Food Festival
For more information, visit www.phxveganfest.com
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
For more information, call 480-459-5262.
Express Flooring
For more information visit www.ExpressFlooring.com or call 1-800-EXPRESS / 602-864-3300.
Elements Massage Tip
For more information visit, www.ElementsMassage.com/Arizona or call 480-582-5045.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com