Friday, Feb. 23

63rd Annual Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

This is your last chance to enjoy majestic horses out at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show. The 63rd annual show will wrap up this weekend. But, since the very first day, it has been a first-class show, growing from 50 horses to now nearly 24-hundred horses and bringing the top owners, breeders and trainers from all around the world to compete. The event runs Feb 15th-25th, 2018.

For more information visit: http://www.scottsdaleshow.com/shows-events/scottsdale-arabian-horse-show

The Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show---Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Tango for Teens

Professionals and students at Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Phoenix North (1107 East Bell Road, Suite #9, Phoenix) are hosting Tango for Teens, a beginner's level ballroom and Latin dance class open to the public on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The class is open to anyone interested in learning the basics of ballroom dancing. All ticket sales will be donated to Kaity's Way, a local charity that advocates for healthy teen relationships by providing education, skills and tools to youth and their allies. Tickets are only $7 apiece and provide an evening of food, drink, dance and fun!

For more information, visit: www.fredastaire.com/phoenix-north.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Phoenix North

1107 East Bell Road, Suite #9, Phoenix

602-795-2220

The Junior League of Phoenix Hosts "Arizona's Largest Indoor Garage Sale" on Feb. 24 at State Fairgrounds

The Junior League of Phoenix (JLP) will host its 81st annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 at the Arizona Exposition & State Fair. As one of JLP's signature fundraisers, the Rummage Sale is "Arizona's Largest Garage Sale," which provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently-used items across 23 departments at deeply discounted prices.

Thousands of items will be for sale, which regularly include: art; baby accessories and furniture; books; clothing for men, women, children and babies; collectibles; electronics and appliances; holiday items; home office supplies; house wares; furniture; kitchen and dining wares; lawn and garden supplies; sporting goods; toys and more.

The Rummage Sale is divided into two sessions; the morning session is held from 8 a.m. noon and the afternoon session are held from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the morning session is $5 at the door, while admission to the afternoon session is free. All items are 50 percent off during the afternoon session. Parking is $8.

Saturday, February 24, 2018

Morning Session: 8 am-Noon $5.00 admission

Afternoon Session: 1-4 pm Free admission (all merchandise 50% off)

Parking: $8.00

For more event details visit: www.jlp.org.

Exhibit Building at Arizona Exposition & State Fair

1826 West McDowell Road

Phoenix, AZ 85007

Cavalia Odysseo is now playing under the White Big Top in Scottsdale thru March 18th

After weeks of enthusiastic anticipation, Cavalia Odysseo made its Arizona premiere last night in front of a captivated audience of 2,000 in Scottsdale. Under the gleaming White Big Top near Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Dr., spectators of all ages were amazed by the unique blend of equestrian and performing arts and mesmerized by state-of-the-art special effects. Sharing the magnificent stage with 50 riders, acrobats, aerialists, and musicians, the 70 majestic horses stole the spotlight during this unique theatrical extravaganza, which ended with rapturous applause and a standing ovation.

Before the opening night show, more than 500 VIP patrons were treated to a delicious buffet and a variety of sumptuous desserts prepared by Cavalia Odysseohead chef Jose Acevedo in the Rendez-Vous VIP lounge. After the curtain call, VIP guests were invited to an exclusive stable tour to meet the two and four-legged stars.

Imagined by Normand Latourelle - creator of Cavalia and renowned for combining different forms of artistic expression and reinventing the scenic space Cavalia Odysseo is a veritable revolution in live performance that makes hearts race. Audiences of all ages are transported on an epic journey to some of nature's greatest wonders by this breathtaking production.

Whether it is the agility of the acrobats, the enchanting score of the live band, or the majestic life-size merry-go-round, the cast and set of Cavalia Odysseo are inspired and inspiring, delivering crowd-pleasing wonders and stunts.

Odysseo's mindboggling theatrical effects are as spectacular as they are numerous: a state-of-the-art video screen three times the size of the world's largest cinema screens; a three-story mountain for dazzling perspectives; décor both intricate and grandiose that seems to pull the audience onto the gigantic stage, and a real lake made of 40,000 gallons of recycled water which magically appears for a splashing finale. In sum, the show creates places no one has ever seen before places where one can feel the deep connection between horse and man

Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $169.50 + applicable fees. For a memorable outing, the Rendez-Vous VIP package offers the best seats in the house, a full meal buffet dining before the show, open bar, desserts during intermission and an exclusive visit to the stables after the show. This unique VIP experience takes place in a tent alongside the White Big Top. The Rendez-Vous VIP package prices range from $154.50 to $289.50 + applicable fees. Special pricing and packages are also available for groups of 12 spectators and more.

Tickets for Cavalia Odysseo are available at www.cavalia.com/scottsdale/ or by calling 1-866-999-8111.

Under the White Big Top in Scottsdale

1475 N. McClintock Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

(Red Mountain 202 at McClintock Dr)

Kirk Cameron: " Connect"

"CONNECT" is a new documentary coming to theaters nationwide for two nights only (on Tuesday, February 27 and Thursday, March 1) that pulls back the curtain to the benefits, dangers and boundaries that every parent, teacher or adult should consider while monitoring and utilizing technology in our young people's lives. In an online world that creates an illusion of reality and "friends" through social media, apps and "followers," how do we help our kids navigate through all the electronic devices, and do they really have a negative effect on our kids' concentration, emotional health, sleep and empathy?

For more information: http://www.connectmovie.com/

Two-time NHRA World Champ & Defending Phoenix Winner Matt Hagan

Matt Hagan returns to Phoenix poised to make it a two-in-a-row on route to what he hopes will be his third series title. This is NHRA' annual duel in the desert featuring Top fuel, Funny Car and Por Stock.

For more information: https://www.nhra.com/schedule/2018/nhra-mello-yello-drag-racing-series/nhra-arizona-nationals

Wild Horse Pass-Motor Sports Park

20000 S Maricopa Rd

Chandler, AZ 85226

Ben Bailey @ Tempe Improv

Show Times:

Friday, February 23rd 7:30 PM

21 & over

Friday, February 23rd 10:00 PM

18 & over

Saturday, February 24th 7:00 PM

21 & over

Saturday, February 24th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Ticket Price: $22.00/$27.57

For more information: http://tempeimprov.com/

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Phone: (480) 921-9877

PHX Vegan Food Festival

In its third consecutive year, the PHX Vegan Food Festival, presented by Davisson Entertainment, returns to the Valley on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To accommodate growing crowds and vendor demand, the event is moving from its original space to a much larger venue, Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Due to the expanded space, the third annual event will showcase more than 100 of the state's most beloved vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants, food trucks and vendors, as well as some out of town favorites.

The PHX Vegan Food Festival will showcase more than 100 of the state's most beloved vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants, food trucks and vendors, as well as some out of town favorites. Restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and food and beverage artisans will be selling their delicious creations. In addition, area vendors will be showcasing and selling their vegan-friendly offerings, including household products, body care items, clothing and accessories, to name a few.

There will also be cooking demonstrations and presentations by local chefs and nationally recognized figures in the vegan community. Local Chefs are Jason Wyrick and Madelyn Pryor of The Vegan Taste. National figures include Dustin Harder, host and creator of the vegan culinary travel series: the Vegan Roadie; Grey The Vegan Rapper; and Cam F. Awesome, professional boxer who has been an U.S. Olympic team trials champion.

Event activities include a kids' zone spearheaded by Free Arts of Arizona, plus The Listening Room Phoenix will showcase a full day of live and local music on three entertainment stages. Additionally, several no-host bars will be located throughout the event.

General admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Additional food items, beverages and products are available for purchase. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.phxveganfest.com.

Margaret T. Hance Park

1202 N. 3rd St.

Phoenix, Ariz. 85004

Dancing with the Stars AZ Raises Money for National Kidney Foundation of AZ

Dancing with the Stars Arizona is the NKF AZ dance competition featuring Arizona's community superstars partnered with professional dance instructors for dazzling performances. The evening's events will once again feature the talented emcee Mary Murphy, Ballroom Dance Champion and former judge/choreographer on Fox Television's So You Think You Can Dance. Join us at the Arizona Biltmore for this exciting event, and don't forget to support your favorite dancer by way of votes!

Funds raised benefit the patient services and programs of the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona. Sponsorship opportunities, tables and individual tickets are available.

For more information, please contact Ashleigh Schufeldt at (602) 840-1644 or ashleighs@azkidney.org.

To learn more about the National Kidney Foundation of Arizona visit: www.azkidney.org

For more information on the Dancing with Stars AZ, visit: www.crowdrise.com/dancingwiththestarsaz18

