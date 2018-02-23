YCSO trying to identify skeletal remains found near Ash Fork

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify skeletal remains that were found in a remote area of Yavapai County back in March of 2015.

YCSO said the remains were found near Juniper Woods Ranch between the towns of Ash Fork and Drake. The remains have been determined to be male, likely of Latino or mixed ancestry.

The age of the man is estimated to be between 21-46 years old but most likely between 25 and 35 years old. YCSO said he is between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

The victim had dental restorations including multiple enamel pearls, according to YCSO.

Detectives with YCSO used facial reconstruction to create an image of what the man may have looked like. It is believed that the man had been dead for up to one year at the time the remains were found.

YCSO is asking anyone with information on the identity of this person to call Det. John McDormett at 928-777-7334 or call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.

— Yavapai Co Sheriff (@YavapaiSheriff) February 22, 2018

