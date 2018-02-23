YCSO trying to identify skeletal remains found near Ash Fork

YCSO trying to identify skeletal remains found near Ash ForkPosted: Updated:
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
Support dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland Wednesday night hurt a child.More >
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
University serves Kool-Aid and watermelon water for Black History Month
The student said she was having a hard time believing this was being served at a university like NYU, which prides itself for being diverse and inclusive. She then told others about what was going on.More >
PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
A suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix, police said.More >
PD: Realtor pretended to 'show' houses for sale, stole jewelry from them instead
The 35-year-old would get the key from the lockbox at the house and then steal pieces of expensive jewelry from the master bedrooms, court documents said.More >
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
Dad charged with murder in ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old son
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
Hundreds of students at Desert Mountain High School staged a walkout in response to the deadly mass shooting in Florida last week.More >
VIDEO: Deadly officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
There were new developments Thursday night in a deadly officer-involved shooting near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road. Police said one of their officers shot the suspect after he flashed a gun.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors react to triple shooting
Neighbors react to the news of a triple shooting in their community. The suspect died following an officer-involved shooting.died following an officer-involved shooting.More >
VIDEO: War of words over racy text messages
Congressional District 8 candidate Steven Montenegro slammed an attorney's news conference over the racy text messages that were sent to him.More >
VIDEO FORECAST: Chilly with slight chance of rain in Phoenix Friday morning
Phoenix will start out chilly with a slight chance of rain Friday morning.More >
