PD: Man wanted after assaulting officer at Tempe Laundromat

Tempe police officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted an officer at a laundromat Friday morning.

According to Tempe police, officers responded to the laundromat near the area of Mill and Southern avenues after two male suspects were destroying property inside the business.

When the officer contacted one of the suspects, police say he became combative and assaulted the officer which led to a foot pursuit.

Tempe police have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect in.

The suspect is described as white male, approximately 30-40 years, short blonde hair and wearing a long sleeve button up shirt and jeans.

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing news.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.