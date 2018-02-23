ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 23-26)

There will be a limited number of restrictions for construction or maintenance work along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Feb. 23-26), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 23-26)]

Drivers should use caution and allow extra travel time while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes in each direction (left two lanes closed) overnight between Bell Road and Union Hills Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) for freeway lighting work. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zones.

Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zones. Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) narrowed to one lane overnight between Higley and Power roads in Mesa from 10 p.m. Friday to 3:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) for temporary barrier-wall installation. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zones. NOTE: Eastbound Loop 202 will be narrowed to two lanes between Higley and Power roads from 3:30 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 24) to 3:30 a.m. Sunday (March 4) for guard rail installation.

Arizona has a “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over at least one lane – or slow down if it is not safe to change lanes – when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights pulled to the side of a road or highway.

