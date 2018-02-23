Alt-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos postpones Phoenix event

Conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos has postponed his Phoenix event following security issues.

The details of the event titled 'A Night with MILO' had been under wraps until late Thursday night.

Yiannopoulos' event was scheduled for Thursday but it was abruptly moved to March 2.

According to Yiannopolous' official website, the event was postponed because the company hired to run production had pulled out due to threats of violence.

Back in October, Yiannopoulos canceled both of his Phoenix-area events.

At that time, Yiannopoulos said the events were canceled because the organizers couldn't provide enough security for him.

Last year, another Yiannopoulos event was canceled at the University of California, Berkeley's campus after people were protesting the controversial conservative speaker.

The protests at the campus became violent as protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire.

Yiannopoulos used to be an editor with the website Breitbart and is also part of the alt-right movement which has had ties to white supremacists in the past.

