SLIDESHOW: Spring butterfly exhibit opens at Desert Botanical Garden

SLIDESHOW: Spring butterfly exhibit opens at Desert Botanical GardenPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Turpin parents facing more charges in case of abused children
Turpin parents facing more charges in case of abused childrenThe California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive will appear in court Friday as donors from around the world have given more than $500,000 for the recovery of the abused siblings.More >David Turpin and Louise Turpin, the California couple accused of holding their 13 children captive and torturing all but one, are facing additional charges, a prosecution spokesman said Friday.More >
UA Wildcats basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
UA Wildcats basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.More >
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.More >
ASU Police: Threat made against Sun Devil athletics
ASU Police: Threat made against Sun Devil athletics
ASU police say someone made a threat against Sun Devil athletics Friday. Police say the person who reportedly made the threat was taken into custody at an off-campus location without issue around 8 p.m.More >
ASU police say someone made a threat against Sun Devil athletics Friday. Police say the person who reportedly made the threat was taken into custody at an off-campus location without issue around 8 p.m.More >
Firefighter charged with lighting his children's hands on fire
Firefighter charged with lighting his children's hands on fire
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
He is also accused of posting video of the event to social media.More >
Police: Man killed 5-year-old son, buried him in backyard
Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.More >
Neighbors in the Atlanta suburbs where it happened said they are shaken.More >
Dad charged with murder in ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old son
Dad charged with murder in ‘near decapitation’ of 2-year-old son
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
A 2-year-old Chicago boy is dead after police said his father nearly decapitated him.More >
These companies have cut ties with the NRA
These companies have cut ties with the NRAThree car rental brands are ending their discount deals for National Rifle Association members.More >A cybersecurity firm. Six car rental brands. A home security company. An Omaha bank. Companies are scrambling to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.More >
PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital
PD: Woman brought heroin to boyfriend in hospital
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
A New Britain woman is facing charges after police said she brought heroin to her boyfriend, who was a patient in the hospital.More >
Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life
Fallen hero's son sent 'goodnight kisses' before officer sacrificed his life
His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.More >
His wife, Erin Billa, describes him as her soul mate. She wanted us to share the videos and message you're about to see.More >
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
Police: Woman who rammed White House barrier had tried to get inside before
Police: Woman who rammed White House barrier had tried to get inside before
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >
The White House is on lockdown after a passenger vehicle struck a security barrier.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Prepping for a snowy night in Flagstaff
Prepping for a snowy night in Flagstaff
Flagstaff is prepping for a cold and snowy night. Royal Norman has the forecast.More >
Flagstaff is prepping for a cold and snowy night. Royal Norman has the forecast.More >
VIDEO: Threat made against ASU athletics
VIDEO: Threat made against ASU athletics
A threat was made Friday against ASU athletics.More >
A threat was made Friday against ASU athletics.More >
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
Hundreds of students at Desert Mountain High School staged a walkout in response to the deadly mass shooting in Florida last week.More >
Giant, wild boar searches for food near school in Hong Kong
Giant, wild boar searches for food near school in Hong Kong
VIDEO: UA basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
VIDEO: UA basketball coach overheard on FBI wiretaps arranging $100K deal with sports agent for player, ESPN reports
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.More >
A Federal Bureau of Investigation report revealed Friday could have major implication for University of Arizona head basketball coach Sean Miller, according to findings from ESPN.More >
VIDEO: Medical marijuana home delivery in Arizona
VIDEO: Medical marijuana home delivery in Arizona
Marijuana is a booming business in Arizona, but dispensaries might be a thing of the past. Home delivery services are gaining steam. A new one launches next week.More >