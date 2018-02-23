SLIDESHOW: Spring butterfly exhibit opens at Desert Botanical Garden

You can view the the butterflies at the exhibit from Feb. 24 to May 13 at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

You can now get an up-close look at hundreds of North American butterflies with the opening of Desert Botanical Garden's spring butterfly exhibit.

The exhibit allows visitors to examine beautiful, vibrant butterflies from Feb. 24 to May 13, while also learning about their roles as pollinators, characteristics of their lifecycles and the Botanical Garden's conservation efforts to protect them.

Some of the butterflies on display include painted ladies, zebra longwings and giant swallowtails.

In addition, each week hundreds of new butterflies are released in the Butterfly Pavillion and new puppae are added to the emergence chamber in the caterpillar nursery.

The Botanical Garden opened the Butterfly Pavillion in March 2017 and it is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.

Admission is $24.95 for adults and $12.95 for kids between the ages of 3 and 17. Admission is free for Botanical Garden members and children younger than 3.

For more information on the Desert Botanical Garden and the Butterfly Pavillion, visit www.dbg.org or call 480-941-1225.