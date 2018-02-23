Police: Man stabbed in Phoenix apartment filled with children

Around 2:30 a.m., four to five adults were having a family party with at least five children asleep in the back bedroom when things turned violent. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed at a party early Friday morning in a Phoenix apartment. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed at a party early Friday morning in a Phoenix apartment.

Around 2:30 a.m., four to five adults were having a family party with at least five children asleep in the back bedroom when things turned violent.

Police say a female was arguing with her boyfriend when her female friend intervened and stabbed the boyfriend. Heavy drinking was a factor in the incident.

The victim in his 30s was transported in serious condition to a hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently in stable condition.

Officers had the suspect in custody, along with the weapon used.

All of the children were escorted out of the apartment near Ray Road and 48th Street. Crisis care workers were on the scene assisting with the care of the kids.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the suspect and victim.

The Phoenix Police Department is continuing to investigate the stabbing and interviewing the witnesses at the party.

This report has been updated to correct that the suspect is a female.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.