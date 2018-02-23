Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapy

There are two new sheriffs in town. They are both four-legged and adorable.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department recently introduced canines Luke and Leia to their department.

These new pups are joining PCSD for a special reason.

PCSD officials say the dogs will be helping to kick off a new program to reduce stress in the county's new prison.

"We know that inmates for a variety of reasons including substance abuse and just the stress of incarceration," said Mark Napier with the Pima County Sheriff's Office.

"They come in at very high levels of stress. And who could not pet one of these dogs and not have their stress relieved."

Pima County deputies hope the dogs will help reduce inmates acting out, including those that want to cause violence and even commit suicide.

Deputies added the pups will make it safer for those who work in the facility.

