Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapy

Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapyPosted: Updated:
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
University serves Kool-Aid and watermelon water for Black History Month
The student said she was having a hard time believing this was being served at a university like NYU, which prides itself for being diverse and inclusive. She then told others about what was going on.More >
Support dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland Wednesday night hurt a child.More >
Man arrested for pummeling patrol vehicle in Flagstaff accused of killing 5-year-old son
A man who authorities say was arrested for pummeling a patrol car in Flagstaff last summer is accused of killing his 5-year-old son in Georgia, police said.More >
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
A suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
PD: Realtor pretended to 'show' houses for sale, stole jewelry from them instead
The 35-year-old would get the key from the lockbox at the house and then steal pieces of expensive jewelry from the master bedrooms, court documents said.More >
#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Store pics go viral, employees up in arms
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
Cops: Weapons found after teen threatens to 'shoot up' high school
The 17-year-old claimed his comment was a joke but the sheriff's department is taking every potential threat seriously.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Pima County Sheriff's Department welcomes two new dogs for corrections therapy
There are two new sheriffs in town. The Pima County Sheriff's Office recently introduced Luke and Leia to their department.More >
Designer dog houses auctioned off to benefit Arizona Animal Welfare League
Twelve design teams have created swanky pet palaces for the Design for Dogs event this Friday. The event is a silent auction and fundraiser for the Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL).More >
20th annual Compassion with Fashion Show benefits the Arizona Humane Society
Rescues animals are hitting the runway at the 20th annual "Compassion With Fashion XX," benefitting the Arizona Humane Society (AHS).More >
Rescued! Pair of pups freed after getting stuck between two walls
Two dogs are safe after being rescued from a very tight spot. They had gotten wedged in between two walls in a Phoenix neighborhood.More >
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
FORECAST: Chilly, drizzly weather ahead
Some chilly and drizzly weather is ahead for the weekend. Royal Norman has the forecast.More >
VIDEO: Desert Mountain students walk out in response to mass shooting
Hundreds of students at Desert Mountain High School staged a walkout in response to the deadly mass shooting in Florida last week.More >
VIDEO: Deadly officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
There were new developments Thursday night in a deadly officer-involved shooting near 99th Avenue and Broadway Road. Police said one of their officers shot the suspect after he flashed a gun.More >
VIDEO: Neighbors react to triple shooting
Neighbors react to the news of a triple shooting in their community. The suspect died following an officer-involved shooting.died following an officer-involved shooting.More >
Foster parents speak out as teen shooting suspect appears in court
The couple who took in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz said they are devastated, furious and heartbroken. (Source: WSVN, WPLG via CNN)More >
