7 hospitalized, 3 in critical after multi-vehicle Phoenix wreck on Loop 202

Seven people are in the hospital, 3 in critical condition after a crash on the Loop 202 in Phoenix. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

Seven people were transported to the hospital after a multi-vehicle wreck on the Loop 202 in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department.

The crash blocked all but the HOV lane on the westbound Loop 202 at 32nd Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

Capt. Larry Subervi said three adult patients were transported in critical condition to local trauma centers. Four others were transported with minor injuries.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the crash was taking motorists 20 minutes to travel about 2 miles on the Loop 202 prior to the mini-stack.

The accident has since been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

L-202 WB at 32nd: A crash is blocking all but the HOV and left lanes. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2018

