Brown has 19, Ducks blank Holder, beat Sun Devils 75-68

Brown has 19, Ducks blank Holder, beat Sun Devils 75-68Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
Florida shooting suspect may lose public defender after reports of $800K inheritance
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
The public defender's office filed a motion with the court to determine whether 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz was eligible for a taxpayer-funded defense.More >
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
Police ID triple-murder suspect who died after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
A triple murder suspect who died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting has been identified.More >
Service dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
Service dog injures young girl on Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland last night hurt a child.More >
A man says a service dog onboard a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Portland last night hurt a child.More >
Akron couple arrested after beating ex-roommate with a chainsaw
Akron couple arrested after beating ex-roommate with a chainsaw
A 52-year-old old Akron man is hospitalized with serious injures after he got into a fight with his former roommate.More >
A 52-year-old old Akron man is hospitalized with serious injures after he got into a fight with his former roommate.More >
Cops: Weapons found after teen threatens to 'shoot up' high school
Cops: Weapons found after teen threatens to 'shoot up' high school
The 17-year-old claimed his comment was a joke but the sheriff's department is taking every potential threat seriously.More >
The 17-year-old claimed his comment was a joke but the sheriff's department is taking every potential threat seriously.More >
#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Store pics go viral, employees up in arms
#HobbyLobbyChallenge: Store pics go viral, employees up in arms
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
A new viral photo trend is blowing up social media and ticking off Hobby Lobby employees.More >
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
Phoenix police officer seriously injured in crash
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
A Phoenix police officer was among two people seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon, fire officials said.More >
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
Sheriff: Deputy at Parkland never engaged shooter, has now resigned
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
The deputy who was on duty at a high school where 17 people were massacred waited outside the building for about four minutes without ever going in, the Broward County Sheriff saidMore >
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix
A suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix, police said.More >
A suspect was killed in an officer involved shooting Thursday afternoon in south Phoenix, police said.More >
Dead dog found hanging in Phoenix
Dead dog found hanging in Phoenix
Police are investigating after a dead dog was found hanging in Phoenix.More >
Police are investigating after a dead dog was found hanging in Phoenix.More >
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Ex-staffer regrets racy photos sent to congressional hopeful
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Stephanie Holford expressed regret that the text messages became flirtatious to the point where she felt felt comfortable sending pictures of herself in "various states of undress."More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
VIDEO: Dog hurts child on Phoenix flight
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
A service dog hurt a child on a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix. Story: http://bit.ly/2CcSZY3More >
VIDEO: Husband, father gunned down in Glendale
VIDEO: Husband, father gunned down in Glendale
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
According to the Phoenix Police Department, a husband and father of a 4-year-old child was shot and killed in Glendale late Sunday night.More >
VIDEO: Mesa PD body cam video shows grandma forced to the ground
VIDEO: Mesa PD body cam video shows grandma forced to the ground
Screams can be heard from a grandmother as she is forced to the ground by Mesa police officers in an incident that was recorded on officers' body cameras.More >
Screams can be heard from a grandmother as she is forced to the ground by Mesa police officers in an incident that was recorded on officers' body cameras.More >
VIDEO: Queen Creek softball coach earns high praise
VIDEO: Queen Creek softball coach earns high praise
A softball coach in Queen Creek is one of the best in the state and she attributes the success in part to relaxed but structured practices.More >