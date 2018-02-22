PD: Scottsdale bank robber demands money with note, flees on bicycle

He fled on a bicycle. It's unclear if he had a gun. (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

The Scottsdale Police Department is looking for a man they said robbed a bank.

It happened at First Bank on Thursday, Feb. 15 around 4:30 p.m.

The teller handed the suspect some cash and he left the bank, riding away on his bicycle, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, with a scruffy thin beard, thinning dark hair in a small ponytail. He was last seen wearing a red or burgundy baggy sweatshirt, baggy gray sweatpants and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

