PD: Realtor pretended to 'show' houses for sale, stole jewelry from them instead

A Queen Creek real estate agent was arrested after police said he used his credentials to burglarize at least five different homes in the East Valley.

Police said Paul John Stolarik would schedule a showing for homes that were listed for sale through the Multiple Listing Service. (MLS).

The 35-year-old would get the key from the lockbox at the house and then steal pieces of expensive jewelry from the master bedrooms, court documents said. There was no forced entry.

Stolarik would not take all of the jewelry "with the hope that the stolen jewelry would not be immediately noticed," according to court documents.

The M.O. was the same for five homes in Chandler, Mesa and Gilbert, police said.

Four of the burglaries happened in December of 2017 while the fifth happened in August of 2016.

Stolarik was booked on five counts of second-degree burglary.

